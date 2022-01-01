Go
wake and late

Breakfast burritos made with high-quality ingredients in a service-oriented environment

105 E 6th St • $

Avg 4.6 (3132 reviews)

Popular Items

Cilantro Crema$1.00
2 oz.
Iced Vanilla Latte [oat milk]$5.50
Roaster: LAMILL COFFEE
16 oz
BACON$13.00
tater tots, pasture raised eggs, bacon, avocado,cheddar, cotija, and a side of cilantro crema
Orange Juice [squeezed daily]$8.00
16 oz.
VEGAN$11.00
tater tots, organic tofu scramble, avocado, grilled onions, refried black beans, vegan american, and a side of chipotle aioli
VEGETARIAN$11.00
tater tots, pasture raised eggs, avocado, grilled onions, pickled jalapeños, cheddar, and a side of chipotle aioli
BYOBURRITO$9.00
Build your own breakfast burrito! Pick your base, eggs, add-ons, and sauce (on the side)!
Chipotle Aioli (vegan)$1.00
2 oz.
CHORIZO$13.00
tater tots, pasture raised eggs, red chile chorizo, avocado,pickled vegetables, cotija, and a side of cilantro crema
STEAK$14.00
tater tots, pasture raised eggs, carne asada, avocado, grilled onions, pepper jack, and a side of hot sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

105 E 6th St

Los Angeles CA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
