Bruschetta in
Wakefield
/
Wakefield
/
Bruschetta
Wakefield restaurants that serve bruschetta
Floramo's - Wakefield
1099 Main Street, Wakefield
No reviews yet
Bruschetta
$6.50
More about Floramo's - Wakefield
Tonno - Wakefield
175 North Ave, Wakefield
No reviews yet
Scampi Bruschetta
$18.00
shrimp sauteed in a scampi sauce with blistered cherry tomatoes, shallots, served over grilled bread
More about Tonno - Wakefield
