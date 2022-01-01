Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Wakefield

Go
Wakefield restaurants
Toast

Wakefield restaurants that serve bruschetta

Consumer pic

 

Floramo's - Wakefield

1099 Main Street, Wakefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta$6.50
More about Floramo's - Wakefield
Item pic

 

Tonno - Wakefield

175 North Ave, Wakefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scampi Bruschetta$18.00
shrimp sauteed in a scampi sauce with blistered cherry tomatoes, shallots, served over grilled bread
More about Tonno - Wakefield

Browse other tasty dishes in Wakefield

French Fries

Steak Calzones

Steak Subs

Italian Subs

Cannolis

Meatball Subs

Cake

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Wakefield to explore

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Woburn

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Reading

No reviews yet

Reading

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (563 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (106 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1817 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (376 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston