Cake in
Wakefield
/
Wakefield
/
Cake
Wakefield restaurants that serve cake
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Creations Coffee
400 Main Street, Wakefield
Avg 4.5
(229 reviews)
Coffee Cake Muffin
$3.40
More about Creations Coffee
Tonno
175 North Ave, Wakefield
No reviews yet
Crab Cake
$16.00
Crispy crab cake served with peperonata, paprika aioli, and mint salad on top
More about Tonno
