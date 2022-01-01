Cake in Wakefield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Creations Coffee image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Creations Coffee

400 Main Street, Wakefield

Avg 4.5 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Coffee Cake Muffin$3.40
More about Creations Coffee
Item pic

 

Tonno

175 North Ave, Wakefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake$16.00
Crispy crab cake served with peperonata, paprika aioli, and mint salad on top
More about Tonno

