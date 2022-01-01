Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Wakefield
/
Wakefield
/
Cannolis
Wakefield restaurants that serve cannolis
Tonno
175 North Ave, Wakefield
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$8.00
More about Tonno
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Early Harvest Diner
25 Broadway St, Wakefield
Avg 4.6
(355 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cannoli
$12.25
More about Early Harvest Diner
