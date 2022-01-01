Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Wakefield

Wakefield restaurants
Wakefield restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

 

Tonno

175 North Ave, Wakefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli$8.00
More about Tonno
Early Harvest Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Early Harvest Diner

25 Broadway St, Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$12.25
More about Early Harvest Diner

