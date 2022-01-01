Chicken wraps in
Wakefield
/
Wakefield
/
Chicken Wraps
Wakefield restaurants that serve chicken wraps
NexDine
100 Quannapowitt Pkwy., Wakefield
No reviews yet
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
More about NexDine
Browse other tasty dishes in Wakefield
Chipotle Chicken
Home Fries
Chicken Salad
Steak Subs
Turkey Burgers
Avocado Toast
Cookies
Chicken Caesar Salad
More near Wakefield to explore
Peabody
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Malden
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Saugus
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Woburn
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Stoneham
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Melrose
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
North Reading
No reviews yet
Reading
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Lynnfield
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(381 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(821 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(434 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston