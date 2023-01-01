Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Wakefield
/
Wakefield
/
Chili
Wakefield restaurants that serve chili
Maya Indian Bar & Grill
33 Tuttle Street, Wakefield
No reviews yet
Chili Cilantro Naan
$4.00
More about Maya Indian Bar & Grill
NexDine - Cafe 401 (411)
401 Edgewater Place, Wakefield
No reviews yet
Turkey Chili
$0.00
Turkey Chili w/ Beans, Vegetables & Spices
More about NexDine - Cafe 401 (411)
