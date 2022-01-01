Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garden salad in
Wakefield
/
Wakefield
/
Garden Salad
Wakefield restaurants that serve garden salad
Floramo's - Wakefield
1099 Main Street, Wakefield
No reviews yet
GARDEN SALAD
$6.50
More about Floramo's - Wakefield
GREAT PIZZA - 781-587-3890
1117 Main Street, Wakefield
No reviews yet
GARDEN SALAD
$7.50
Iceberg lettuce, Tomatoes, Red onions, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Carrots & Banana Peppers.
More about GREAT PIZZA - 781-587-3890
Browse other tasty dishes in Wakefield
Mozzarella Sticks
Turkey Clubs
Bruschetta
Eggplant Parm
Cheese Pizza
Ravioli
Chicken Salad
Prosciutto
More near Wakefield to explore
Peabody
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Malden
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Woburn
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Saugus
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Stoneham
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Lynnfield
No reviews yet
Melrose
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
North Reading
No reviews yet
Reading
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(563 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(106 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1817 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(376 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(606 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston