Garden salad in Wakefield

Wakefield restaurants
Wakefield restaurants that serve garden salad

Floramo's - Wakefield

1099 Main Street, Wakefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GARDEN SALAD$6.50
More about Floramo's - Wakefield
GREAT PIZZA - 781-587-3890

1117 Main Street, Wakefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GARDEN SALAD$7.50
Iceberg lettuce, Tomatoes, Red onions, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Carrots & Banana Peppers.
More about GREAT PIZZA - 781-587-3890

