Grilled chicken in Wakefield

Wakefield restaurants
Wakefield restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Slice Pizza & More image

 

Slice Pizza & More

319 Salem Street, Wakefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN PESTO$20.00
grilled chicken, pesto & mozzarella cheese
HOUSE SALAD GRILL CHICKEN$11.75
iceberg lettuce, plum tomato, red onion, cucumber & shaved carrots
PRESS GRILLED CHICKEN$12.25
fresh mozzarella, tomato, roasted red peppers & pesto sauce on Ciabatta bread
More about Slice Pizza & More
Great Pizza image

 

GREAT PIZZA

1117 Main Street, Wakefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN GREEK WRAP$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives & Greek Dressing
GRILLED CHICKEN$9.99
More about GREAT PIZZA
Early Harvest Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Early Harvest Diner

25 Broadway St, Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club$10.25
More about Early Harvest Diner

