Pad thai in Wakefield

Wakefield restaurants
Wakefield restaurants that serve pad thai

Pad Thai image

 

Phuket Thai Restaurant

21 Princess St, Wakefield

Avg 4.2 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai
The most famous Thai rice noodle dish with Ground peanuts, egg, bean sprouts and scallions. The best Pad Thai in North Shore area. ( Not Spicy )
More about Phuket Thai Restaurant
Item pic

 

CHARM THAI BISTRO

412 Main St, Wakefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Pad Thai$14.95
Crunchy Noodle, Chicken & Shrimp in the famous Pad Thai sauce
Pad Thai$12.95
The most popular Thai noodle dish with peanut, egg, bean sprout and scallion
Country Basil Pad Thai$15.95
A spicy version of our delicious pad Thai with Chicken and Shrimp finished with handful of basil leaves
More about CHARM THAI BISTRO

