Quesadillas in
Wakefield
/
Wakefield
/
Quesadillas
Wakefield restaurants that serve quesadillas
NexDine
100 Quannapowitt Pkwy., Wakefield
No reviews yet
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing
GARDEN QUESADILLA
Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla
More about NexDine
Browse other tasty dishes in Wakefield
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Avocado Toast
Turkey Burgers
Chipotle Chicken
Cookies
Chicken Salad
French Fries
Muffins
More near Wakefield to explore
Peabody
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Malden
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Saugus
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Woburn
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Stoneham
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Melrose
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
North Reading
No reviews yet
Reading
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Lynnfield
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(381 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(821 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(434 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston