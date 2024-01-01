Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Wakefield

Wakefield restaurants
Wakefield restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Item pic

 

Floramo's - Wakefield

1099 Main Street, Wakefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$24.95
More about Floramo's - Wakefield
Item pic

 

Ciao Amici - 19 Centre St

19 Centre St, Wakefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Shrimp Scampi$26.00
sautéed shrimps in a garlic white wine sauce with lemon, and blistered tomatoes
More about Ciao Amici - 19 Centre St

