Spaghetti in Wakefield

Ciao Amici - 19 Centre St
19 Centre St, Wakefield
|Spaghetti Shrimp Scampi
|$26.00
sautéed shrimps in a garlic white wine sauce with lemon, and blistered tomatoes
Tonno - Wakefield
175 North Ave, Wakefield
|Spaghetti & Tomato
|$8.00
Homemade spaghetti pasta with fresh tomato sauce
|Sunday Sauce Spaghetti
|$29.00
House made Spaghetti with homemade meatballs and sausage with parmigiana
|Spaghetti w/ Tomato & Meatball
|$10.00
Homemade spaghetti pasta with fresh tomato sauce and one housemade meatball