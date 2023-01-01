Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Wakefield

Wakefield restaurants
Wakefield restaurants that serve spaghetti

Ciao Amici - 19 Centre St

19 Centre St, Wakefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Shrimp Scampi$26.00
sautéed shrimps in a garlic white wine sauce with lemon, and blistered tomatoes
Tonno - Wakefield

175 North Ave, Wakefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & Tomato$8.00
Homemade spaghetti pasta with fresh tomato sauce
Sunday Sauce Spaghetti$29.00
House made Spaghetti with homemade meatballs and sausage with parmigiana
Spaghetti w/ Tomato & Meatball$10.00
Homemade spaghetti pasta with fresh tomato sauce and one housemade meatball
