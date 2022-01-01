Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak calzones in Wakefield

Wakefield restaurants
Wakefield restaurants that serve steak calzones

Slice Pizza & More image

 

Slice Pizza & More

319 Salem Street, Wakefield

STEAK BOMB CALZONE$13.00
STEAK & CHEESE CALZONE$13.00
Great Pizza image

 

GREAT PIZZA

1117 Main Street, Wakefield

STEAK BOMB CALZONE
Shaved Steak, Genoa Salami, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Cheese.
