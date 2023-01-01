Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Wakefield

Go
Wakefield restaurants
Toast

Wakefield restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Baja's Fresh Mexican Grill - Wakefield, Rhode Island

600 Kingstown Rd, Wakefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
**CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito)**$11.00
Deep Fried Burrito. Choice of Meat, beans, rice, cheese. Choice of Sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, and sour cream.
**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (French Fries Inside Burrito)**$11.00
Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside
**WET CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito w/ Salsa)**$12.00
More about Baja's Fresh Mexican Grill - Wakefield, Rhode Island
Caf Bar image

 

Caf Bar - 396 Main Street

396 Main Street, Wakefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Eggs, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Black Beans, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeños. On a choice of wrap and served with Salsa and Sour Cream on the side.
More about Caf Bar - 396 Main Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Wakefield

Quesadillas

Sweet Potato Fries

Clams

Chili

French Fries

Salmon

Spinach Salad

Tacos

Map

More near Wakefield to explore

Newport

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Narragansett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (691 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1270 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (786 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (236 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston