Clam chowder in
Wakefield
/
Wakefield
/
Clam Chowder
Wakefield restaurants that serve clam chowder
Duck Press Kitchen & Bar
333 Main Street, Wakefield
No reviews yet
New England Clam Chowder
$13.00
quahogs, little necks, gnocchi, bacon
More about Duck Press Kitchen & Bar
Caf Bar - 396 Main Street
396 Main Street, Wakefield
No reviews yet
New England Clam Chowder
$4.99
More about Caf Bar - 396 Main Street
