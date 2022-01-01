Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Wakefield
/
Wakefield
/
French Fries
Wakefield restaurants that serve french fries
The Flatt - Active
501 High St, Wakefield
No reviews yet
A la carte french fries
$5.00
More about The Flatt - Active
Baja's Fresh Mexican Grill
600 Kingstown Rd, Wakefield
No reviews yet
**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (French Fries Inside Burrito)**
$10.00
Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside
**FRENCH FRIES**
$5.00
More about Baja's Fresh Mexican Grill
