Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Wakefield

Go
Wakefield restaurants
Toast

Wakefield restaurants that serve french fries

The Flatt - Active image

 

The Flatt - Active

501 High St, Wakefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
A la carte french fries$5.00
More about The Flatt - Active
Baja's Fresh Mexican Grill image

 

Baja's Fresh Mexican Grill

600 Kingstown Rd, Wakefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (French Fries Inside Burrito)**$10.00
Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside
**FRENCH FRIES**$5.00
More about Baja's Fresh Mexican Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Wakefield

Chicken Tenders

Spaghetti

Map

More near Wakefield to explore

Newport

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Narragansett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (508 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (859 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (547 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston