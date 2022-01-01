Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti in
Wakefield
/
Wakefield
/
Spaghetti
Wakefield restaurants that serve spaghetti
Pasquale's Pizzeria Napoletana
59 S County Commons Way, wakefield
No reviews yet
Spaghetti and Meatballs
$20.00
More about Pasquale's Pizzeria Napoletana
Duck Press Kitchen & Bar
333 Main Street, Wakefield
No reviews yet
Local Jonah Crab Spaghetti
$26.00
pecorino fonduta, chile, lemon
More about Duck Press Kitchen & Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Wakefield
Chicken Tenders
Tacos
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Wakefield to explore
Newport
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Westerly
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
East Greenwich
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Narragansett
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
North Kingstown
Avg 4.9
(5 restaurants)
Charlestown
Avg 3.6
(4 restaurants)
West Warwick
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Kingston
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(266 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston