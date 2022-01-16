Go
Toast

Wake 'n Bacon

Enjoy brunch in a park paradise atmosphere. Fast casual dining with fun eye candy. Join our newsletter to find out more! Or just come visit us and see for yourself!

420 W. Belmont Ave. • $$

Avg 4.2 (248 reviews)

Popular Items

Ube Flap Jack Stack$12.00
Ube pancake with tater tot bits & topped with your choice of bacon, sunny-side up eggs, cheddar cheese, spiced maple syrup, garnished with pickled peppers & green onions *Vegetarian option is served with no meat
Bacon Flight$12.00
A flight showcasing all three of our in-house cured & smoked bacons: Maple Peppercorn, Tocino, & Tajin
Spiced Maple Chicken 'n Waffles$13.00
Bubble waffle & crispy chicken thighs, drizzled with a spiced maple syrup, & garnished with pickled peppers & green onions
#BAEgoal$13.00
Bagel sandwich filled with an over easy eggs, lemon herb cream cheese, tomato & with your choice of house bacon or spam. Served with tater tots. *Vegetarian option comes with no meat
The Phatty$14.00
Flour tortilla rolled with crispy potatoes, scrambled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, maple peppercorn bacon, & fresh salsa verde. Served with tater tots. *Gluten free option subs flour tortilla for 3 corn tortillas. Vegetarian option is made with no meat.
Jorgito Bowl$8.00
Tater-tots topped with two sunny side eggs, house pickled chilies, salsa roja, provolone & crack bacon
Plastic Utensil Packet
Plastic Fork. Plastic Knife. Plastic Spoon. Salt & Pepper Packets. 1 Napkin. Per a Chicago ordinance starting on 1/16/22 you now must choose if you want single use items such as napkins and plastic wear. If you do not choose the default is to NOT provide any single use items.
Purple Haze$5.00
Our house made Ube coconut milk concoction mixed with Brewpoint's Stargazer coffee and your choice of whole milk or oat milk. It'll have you kissing the sky.
Big Bird$13.00
Fried chicken thigh glazed in a sweet & tangy crack sauce topped with fresh sriracha slaw & mustard pickles on a brioche bun. Served with tater tots.
Wake 'n Bacon Burger$14.00
All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, chipotle mayo, mustard pickles, & house made bacon jam on a brioche bun. Served with tater tots.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

420 W. Belmont Ave.

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Intelligentsia Coffee

No reviews yet

Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

Laugh Factory

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DryHop Brewers & Roebuck Pizza

No reviews yet

Gastropub with hop-centric ales.

Epic Kitchens

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston