Wakin' Bakin'

Casual, homemade classic & unique dishes in the heart of New Orleans ~ Family Owned & Operated ~ Established 2010 ~ Uptown since 2018

3625 Prytania St. • $

Avg 4.5 (342 reviews)

Popular Items

Sourdough King$15.00
Our fresh-baked Sourdough stacked with bacon strips, spinach & tomatoes, a folded egg, melted cheddar, & avocado. Dressed with Bacon Aioli & served with your choice of a side
Bacon Confit'to$12.00
Bacon confit, Cajun Smashed Hash, & avocado with scrambled eggs, cheddar & pepper jack cheeses in a warm flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream
OG Bowl$9.00
The original breakfast bowl! Bacon Confit & melted cheddar over creamy grits, topped with fresh-cracked eggs
Side Creamy Grits$4.00
Our creamy grits
Meat Monster Omelet$16.00
Bacon Confit, homemade sage sausage, shrimp, caramelized onions, pepper jack & cheddar cheese in a 3-egg omelet shell, served with Sourdough toast & your choice of a side.
Pancakes$12.00
Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup. Served with two eggs any style & bacon or our homemade sage sausage
The Usual$10.00
Fresh cracked eggs, thick sliced bacon, a fresh Honey Butter Biscuit and your choice of a side
Coffee$3.00
Wakin' Bakin' Medium Roast, a special blend by French Truck
Honey Butter Drop Biscuit$2.00
Biscuits & Gravy$11.00
Fresh biscuits smothered in our southern style sausage gravy, served with bacon & eggs
Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3625 Prytania St.

New Orleans LA

Sunday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 11:58 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:58 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:58 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 6:59 am
