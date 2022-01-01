Wakin' Bakin'
Casual, homemade classic & unique dishes in the heart of New Orleans ~ Family Owned & Operated ~ Established 2010 ~ Uptown since 2018
3625 Prytania St. • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3625 Prytania St.
New Orleans LA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:58 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:58 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:58 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Chloe
Come in and enjoy!
The Columns Hotel
Come on in and enjoy!
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Uptown
New Orleans Comfort Food!
French Truck Coffee
A quaint yellow house, tucked away in a quintessential Uptown New Orleans neighborhood. Dibs on the front porch rocker!