Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Walden restaurants you'll love

Go
Walden restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Walden

Must-try Walden restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Yeah Mon Restaurant & Lounge

81 E Main St Suite D, Walden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jerk Pork$17.99
Slow smoked pork marinated in our in-house jerk marinade.
Coconut Shrimp$8.00
Deep fried shrimp, coated in crispy sweet coconut crust.
Oxtail$20.00
Succulent oxtail stew served with butter beans. (Bone-in)
More about Yeah Mon Restaurant & Lounge
Main pic

 

PBF Cafe LLC - 42 Orchard St

42 Orchard St, Walden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Yogurt Parfait$7.95
Layers of yogurt, granola, and fresh fruit
Chicken Bacon Melt w/Fries$12.95
Add protein for salad$4.95
More about PBF Cafe LLC - 42 Orchard St
Main pic

 

Honeydews Restaurant & Catering

67 Main Street, Walden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Honeydews Restaurant & Catering
Map

More near Walden to explore

Beacon

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Goshen

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Highland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2082 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (318 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1131 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1616 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston