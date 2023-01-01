Walden restaurants you'll love
Yeah Mon Restaurant & Lounge
81 E Main St Suite D, Walden
|Popular items
|Jerk Pork
|$17.99
Slow smoked pork marinated in our in-house jerk marinade.
|Coconut Shrimp
|$8.00
Deep fried shrimp, coated in crispy sweet coconut crust.
|Oxtail
|$20.00
Succulent oxtail stew served with butter beans. (Bone-in)
PBF Cafe LLC - 42 Orchard St
42 Orchard St, Walden
|Popular items
|Yogurt Parfait
|$7.95
Layers of yogurt, granola, and fresh fruit
|Chicken Bacon Melt w/Fries
|$12.95
|Add protein for salad
|$4.95