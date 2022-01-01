Waldorf restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Waldorf, Maryland
Waldorf is a suburb of Washington DC with beautiful wildlife, excellent shopping, and delicious restaurants located within the city. From casual eateries to trendy steakhouses, Waldorf is here to serve you all your favorites. Stop by the Charles County Plaza Shopping Center for some fun shopping and exciting places to dine. Take your pick of kid-friendly restaurants, Japanese fare, or even fresh-pressed juice.
If you’re looking for quick-service restaurants there are plenty just off Old Washington Rd for those days you’re in a time crunch. If you have time to try something new, head over to the local Peruvian, African, or Italian restaurants. You can find all of these options and more when you dine-in, takeout, or request delivery in Waldorf.
Let the stress melt away when you order a glass of wine or craft beer from the local bar and grill. A casual happy hour with friends might be just what you need after a long week. If you’re looking to impress, try out one of the local date spots complete with cocktails and heavenly dessert. Whether you’re aiming to wind down or enjoy a night with the ones you love, there is a perfect restaurant in Waldorf just waiting to be discovered. Explore the diverse menus of this city today!
Waldorf's top cuisines
Must-try Waldorf restaurants
Southern Maryland Crabs and Seafood
3619 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf
|Popular items
|Jumbo Snow Crab Legs
|$30.00
1lb. Approximately 1-2 clusters per pound
Weighed before steaming.
|1/2 Dozen Large/X Large Females
|$37.50
Crabs will come steamed!
6 crabs
SIZE: 6-6 1/2 inches measured from point to point
|Large Shell-On
|$19.00
Uncooked! Always sold raw. Will steam at no additional charge upon request
1lb. Approximately 21-25 pieces
The Cut Bar & Restaurant
2750 Business Park CT, Waldorf
|Popular items
|Up Above & Beyond Burger (Veggie)
|$9.99
Handcrafted ground Beyond Meat patty with lettuce, tomato and onion. Vegan cheese available for an extra charge.
|Boneless Wings (10)
|$10.00
Choice of wing sauce (Honey BBQ, Buffalo, H.A.F. or The Cut signature Moe Moe Sauce).
|The Final Cut Burger
|$12.00
100% ground beef patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, honey bbq sauce, onions, and topped with a beer battered onions ring.
The All American Steakhouse
35 St. Patrick’s Drive, Waldorf
|Popular items
|*Steak Tips
|$20.00
A mix of Filet Mignon, New York Strip, and sirloin tips butchered in-house daily. Topped with grilled Mushrooms and onions.
|*Chicken Wings - Entree
|$16.00
10 Delicious wings served over fries with celery sticks. Choose from buffalo, Chesapeake with old bay rub, BBQ, teriyaki or sweet and spicy (our award -winning teriyaki chili lime sauce).
|*14oz Ribeye
|$29.50
Well-Marbled for ultimate juiciness
Mariachis Tequileria II
3610 Crain Hwy, Waldorf
|Popular items
|Chicken Taco
|$3.25
|Birria Taco Plate
|$14.00
|Sour Cream
|$1.50
Red Tails Ocean Grille
173 SAINT PATRICKS DR, WALDORF
|Popular items
|Taylor’s Shrimp & Grits
|$22.00
|Cream Of Crab
|$10.00
|Cajun Chicken And Shrimp Alfredo
|$20.00
Rock & Toss Crab House - Waldorf
2928 Festival Way, Waldorf
|Popular items
|Shrimp Basket
|$13.00
|A1 Hush Puppies
|$4.00
|Gumbo
|$5.00
Red Tail Bar and Grill
173 SAINT PATRICKS DR, WALDORF