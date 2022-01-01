Waldorf restaurants you'll love

Go
Waldorf restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Waldorf

Top restaurants in Waldorf, Maryland

Waldorf is a suburb of Washington DC with beautiful wildlife, excellent shopping, and delicious restaurants located within the city. From casual eateries to trendy steakhouses, Waldorf is here to serve you all your favorites. Stop by the Charles County Plaza Shopping Center for some fun shopping and exciting places to dine. Take your pick of kid-friendly restaurants, Japanese fare, or even fresh-pressed juice.

If you’re looking for quick-service restaurants there are plenty just off Old Washington Rd for those days you’re in a time crunch. If you have time to try something new, head over to the local Peruvian, African, or Italian restaurants. You can find all of these options and more when you dine-in, takeout, or request delivery in Waldorf.

Let the stress melt away when you order a glass of wine or craft beer from the local bar and grill. A casual happy hour with friends might be just what you need after a long week. If you’re looking to impress, try out one of the local date spots complete with cocktails and heavenly dessert. Whether you’re aiming to wind down or enjoy a night with the ones you love, there is a perfect restaurant in Waldorf just waiting to be discovered. Explore the diverse menus of this city today!

Waldorf's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Steakhouses
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Waldorf restaurants

Southern Maryland Crabs and Seafood image

 

Southern Maryland Crabs and Seafood

3619 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jumbo Snow Crab Legs$30.00
1lb. Approximately 1-2 clusters per pound
Weighed before steaming.
1/2 Dozen Large/X Large Females$37.50
Crabs will come steamed!
6 crabs
SIZE: 6-6 1/2 inches measured from point to point
Large Shell-On$19.00
Uncooked! Always sold raw. Will steam at no additional charge upon request
1lb. Approximately 21-25 pieces
More about Southern Maryland Crabs and Seafood
The Cut Bar & Restaurant image

 

The Cut Bar & Restaurant

2750 Business Park CT, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Up Above & Beyond Burger (Veggie)$9.99
Handcrafted ground Beyond Meat patty with lettuce, tomato and onion. Vegan cheese available for an extra charge.
Boneless Wings (10)$10.00
Choice of wing sauce (Honey BBQ, Buffalo, H.A.F. or The Cut signature Moe Moe Sauce).
The Final Cut Burger$12.00
100% ground beef patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, honey bbq sauce, onions, and topped with a beer battered onions ring.
More about The Cut Bar & Restaurant
The All American Steakhouse image

 

The All American Steakhouse

35 St. Patrick’s Drive, Waldorf

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*Steak Tips$20.00
A mix of Filet Mignon, New York Strip, and sirloin tips butchered in-house daily. Topped with grilled Mushrooms and onions.
*Chicken Wings - Entree$16.00
10 Delicious wings served over fries with celery sticks. Choose from buffalo, Chesapeake with old bay rub, BBQ, teriyaki or sweet and spicy (our award -winning teriyaki chili lime sauce).
*14oz Ribeye$29.50
Well-Marbled for ultimate juiciness
More about The All American Steakhouse
Mariachis Tequileria II image

 

Mariachis Tequileria II

3610 Crain Hwy, Waldorf

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Taco$3.25
Birria Taco Plate$14.00
Sour Cream$1.50
More about Mariachis Tequileria II
Red Tails Ocean Grille image

 

Red Tails Ocean Grille

173 SAINT PATRICKS DR, WALDORF

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Taylor’s Shrimp & Grits$22.00
Cream Of Crab$10.00
Cajun Chicken And Shrimp Alfredo$20.00
More about Red Tails Ocean Grille
Rock & Toss Crab House - Waldorf image

 

Rock & Toss Crab House - Waldorf

2928 Festival Way, Waldorf

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Basket$13.00
A1 Hush Puppies$4.00
Gumbo$5.00
More about Rock & Toss Crab House - Waldorf
Restaurant banner

 

SOMD

11765 St. Linus Drive, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about SOMD
Restaurant banner

 

SOMD

11765 St Linus Drive, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about SOMD
Restaurant banner

 

SOMD

11765 St Linus Drive, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about SOMD
Restaurant banner

 

SOMD

11765 St Linus Drive, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about SOMD
Restaurant banner

 

SOMD

11765 St. Linus Drive, Waldorf

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about SOMD
Restaurant banner

 

SOMD

11765 St. Linus Drive, Waldorf

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about SOMD
Restaurant banner

 

SOMD

11765 St Linus Drive, Waldor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about SOMD
Restaurant banner

 

SOMD

11765 Linus Drive, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about SOMD
Restaurant banner

 

SOMD

11765 St. Linus Drive, Waldorf

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about SOMD
Restaurant banner

 

SOMD

11765 St Linus Drive, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about SOMD
Restaurant banner

 

SOMD

11765 St. Linus Drive, Waldorf

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about SOMD
Restaurant banner

 

SOMD

11765 St. Linus Drive, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about SOMD
Banner pic

 

OBO Pizza Waldorf

162 Smallwood Village Center, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about OBO Pizza Waldorf
Restaurant banner

 

Red Tail Bar and Grill

173 SAINT PATRICKS DR, WALDORF

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Red Tail Bar and Grill
Map

More near Waldorf to explore

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Prince Frederick

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Brandywine

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston