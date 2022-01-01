Waldorf restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Waldorf, Maryland

Waldorf is a suburb of Washington DC with beautiful wildlife, excellent shopping, and delicious restaurants located within the city. From casual eateries to trendy steakhouses, Waldorf is here to serve you all your favorites. Stop by the Charles County Plaza Shopping Center for some fun shopping and exciting places to dine. Take your pick of kid-friendly restaurants, Japanese fare, or even fresh-pressed juice.



If you’re looking for quick-service restaurants there are plenty just off Old Washington Rd for those days you’re in a time crunch. If you have time to try something new, head over to the local Peruvian, African, or Italian restaurants. You can find all of these options and more when you dine-in, takeout, or request delivery in Waldorf.



Let the stress melt away when you order a glass of wine or craft beer from the local bar and grill. A casual happy hour with friends might be just what you need after a long week. If you’re looking to impress, try out one of the local date spots complete with cocktails and heavenly dessert. Whether you’re aiming to wind down or enjoy a night with the ones you love, there is a perfect restaurant in Waldorf just waiting to be discovered. Explore the diverse menus of this city today!