Cake in Waldorf

Waldorf restaurants
Waldorf restaurants that serve cake

Southern Maryland Crabs and Seafood

3619 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf

TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
A single crab cake
On a roll with lettuce & tomato
Served with old bay French fries & coleslaw
Served with your choice of cocktail or Tartar sauce.
Side Crab Cake$17.00
A single cooked crab cake made with Maryland lump crab meat.
Served with your choice of cocktail or Tartar sauce.
Uncooked Crab Cake$15.00
More about Southern Maryland Crabs and Seafood
The All American Steakhouse

35 St. Patrick’s Drive, Waldorf

Takeout
Chocolate Cake$8.25
Banana Foster Cake$7.00
More about The All American Steakhouse
OBO Pizza Waldorf

162 Smallwood Village Center, Waldorf

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Red Velvet Cake$4.99
Carrot Cake$4.99
More about OBO Pizza Waldorf

