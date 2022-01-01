Cake in Waldorf
Waldorf restaurants that serve cake
More about Southern Maryland Crabs and Seafood
Southern Maryland Crabs and Seafood
3619 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.00
A single crab cake
On a roll with lettuce & tomato
Served with old bay French fries & coleslaw
Served with your choice of cocktail or Tartar sauce.
|Side Crab Cake
|$17.00
A single cooked crab cake made with Maryland lump crab meat.
Served with your choice of cocktail or Tartar sauce.
|Uncooked Crab Cake
|$15.00
More about The All American Steakhouse
The All American Steakhouse
35 St. Patrick’s Drive, Waldorf
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.25
|Banana Foster Cake
|$7.00