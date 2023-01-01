Chicken burritos in Waldorf
Mariachis Tequileria II - 3610 Crain Hwy
3610 Crain Hwy, Waldorf
|Chicken Burrito
|$15.00
More about Little Miner Taco
Little Miner Taco
21 Industrial Park Drive, Waldorf
|Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito
|$17.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
|Chicken Tinga Burrito*
|$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with stewed chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
|Grilled Chicken Burrito*
|$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.