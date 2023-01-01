Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Waldorf

Waldorf restaurants
Waldorf restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Mariachis Tequileria II image

 

Mariachis Tequileria II - 3610 Crain Hwy

3610 Crain Hwy, Waldorf

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$15.00
More about Mariachis Tequileria II - 3610 Crain Hwy
Item pic

 

Little Miner Taco

21 Industrial Park Drive, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito$17.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Chicken Tinga Burrito*$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with stewed chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
Grilled Chicken Burrito*$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
More about Little Miner Taco

