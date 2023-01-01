Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Waldorf

Go
Waldorf restaurants
Toast

Waldorf restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse - Waldorf

35 St. Patrick’s Drive, Waldorf

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$17.00
Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons toped with a grilled chicken breast.
Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
Greek Chicken Salad$17.00
Mesquite-grilled served over romaine lettuce and topped with feta cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, and Kalamata olives, tossed in basil vinaigrette.
More about The All American Steakhouse - Waldorf
Consumer pic

 

Fiesta TexMex

--3010 Waldorf Market Place, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southwestern Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
salad mix with tomatoes, roasted corn,black beans, onions,avocado and cheddar blend with cilantro ranch
More about Fiesta TexMex

Browse other tasty dishes in Waldorf

Calamari

Mozzarella Sticks

Cookies

Lobsters

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Waldorf to explore

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (138 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Brandywine

No reviews yet

Prince Frederick

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (779 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (585 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1956 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston