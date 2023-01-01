Chicken salad in Waldorf
The All American Steakhouse - Waldorf
35 St. Patrick’s Drive, Waldorf
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons toped with a grilled chicken breast.
|Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled
|$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Mesquite-grilled served over romaine lettuce and topped with feta cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, and Kalamata olives, tossed in basil vinaigrette.