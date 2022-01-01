Chicken sandwiches in Waldorf

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Cut Bar & Restaurant

2750 Business Park CT, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Grilled or fried, juicy boneless chicken breast with lettuce and tomato.
More about The Cut Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse

35 St. Patrick’s Drive, Waldorf

No reviews yet
Takeout
*PP Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast basted with parmesan dressing on a toasted bun served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand-battered chicken breast fried to perfection, tossed in buffalo sauce topped with Monterrey jack cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
More about The All American Steakhouse

