Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Waldorf

Go
Waldorf restaurants
Toast

Waldorf restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Southern Maryland Crabs and Seafood image

 

Southern Maryland Crabs and Seafood

3619 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tender Basket$9.00
3 tenders served with old bay French Fries
More about Southern Maryland Crabs and Seafood
The Cut Bar & Restaurant image

 

The Cut Bar & Restaurant

2750 Business Park CT, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders (3)$10.00
Generous hand battered crispy 100% white meat tenders.
More about The Cut Bar & Restaurant
*Chicken Tenders - Entree image

 

The All American Steakhouse

35 St. Patrick’s Drive, Waldorf

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Chicken Tenders - Entree$14.00
Fresh chicken tenders hand-battered and golden-fried, served over fries with a side of dipping sauce. Toss in wing sauce ADD 1.50
*Chicken Tenders Dinner$19.00
Fresh chicken tenders hand-battered and golden-fried, served over fries with a side of dipping sauce. Toss in wing sauce ADD 1.50
More about The All American Steakhouse
Rock & Toss Crab House - Waldorf image

 

Rock & Toss Crab House - Waldorf

2928 Festival Way, Waldorf

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Basket$10.00
K3 Chicken tender(3)$5.00
More about Rock & Toss Crab House - Waldorf
Banner pic

 

OBO Pizza Waldorf

162 Smallwood Village Center, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders Basket$10.99
Served with fries and a choice of ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard
More about OBO Pizza Waldorf

Browse other tasty dishes in Waldorf

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Turkey Burgers

Mussels

Chicken Fajitas

Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Shrimp Fajitas

Map

More near Waldorf to explore

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (113 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Brandywine

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Prince Frederick

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (475 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1603 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston