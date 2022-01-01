Chicken tenders in Waldorf
Waldorf restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Southern Maryland Crabs and Seafood
Southern Maryland Crabs and Seafood
3619 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$9.00
3 tenders served with old bay French Fries
More about The Cut Bar & Restaurant
The Cut Bar & Restaurant
2750 Business Park CT, Waldorf
|Chicken Tenders (3)
|$10.00
Generous hand battered crispy 100% white meat tenders.
More about The All American Steakhouse
The All American Steakhouse
35 St. Patrick’s Drive, Waldorf
|*Chicken Tenders - Entree
|$14.00
Fresh chicken tenders hand-battered and golden-fried, served over fries with a side of dipping sauce. Toss in wing sauce ADD 1.50
|*Chicken Tenders Dinner
|$19.00
More about Rock & Toss Crab House - Waldorf
Rock & Toss Crab House - Waldorf
2928 Festival Way, Waldorf
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$10.00
|K3 Chicken tender(3)
|$5.00