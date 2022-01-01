Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Waldorf

Go
Waldorf restaurants
Toast

Waldorf restaurants that serve crab cakes

Item pic

 

Southern Maryland Crabs and Seafood

3619 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
A single crab cake
On a roll with lettuce & tomato
Served with old bay French fries & coleslaw
Served with your choice of cocktail or Tartar sauce.
Crab Balls\\Crab Cakes$0.00
Side Crab Cake$17.00
A single cooked crab cake made with Maryland lump crab meat.
Served with your choice of cocktail or Tartar sauce.
More about Southern Maryland Crabs and Seafood
Red Tails Ocean Grille image

 

Red Tails Bar & Grille

173 SAINT PATRICKS DR, WALDORF

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Infamous Crab Cakes Single$30.00
More about Red Tails Bar & Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Waldorf

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Fries

Salmon

Coleslaw

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Turkey Burgers

Map

More near Waldorf to explore

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Brandywine

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (5 restaurants)

Prince Frederick

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (556 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1817 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston