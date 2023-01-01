Fried chicken salad in Waldorf
Waldorf restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
The Cut Bar and Restaurant
2750 Business Park CT, Waldorf
|Grilled or Fried Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Green romaine lettuce, spinach, tomato, red onion and shredded carrots.
The All American Steakhouse - Waldorf
35 St. Patrick’s Drive, Waldorf
|Cobb Chicken Salad - Fried
|$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.