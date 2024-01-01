Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Waldorf

Go
Waldorf restaurants
Toast

Waldorf restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

 

Grille No. 13

351 Smallwood Drive, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
St. Patty Melt$14.99
Served on grilled Texas toast, topped with grilled onions and a blend of
Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. Served with a side of Guinness gravy
for dipping.
More about Grille No. 13
Item pic

 

Grille 13 Carryout #2 -- Middletown - -3350 Middletown Road Suite 101

3350 Middletown Road, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
St. Patty Melt$14.99
Served on grilled Texas toast, topped with grilled onions and a blend of
Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. Served with a side of Guinness gravy
for dipping.
More about Grille 13 Carryout #2 -- Middletown - -3350 Middletown Road Suite 101

Browse other tasty dishes in Waldorf

Quesadillas

Mussels

Grilled Chicken

Salmon Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish Tacos

Chicken Salad

Cake

Map

More near Waldorf to explore

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (182 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Prince Frederick

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Brandywine

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 1 (4 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2594 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston