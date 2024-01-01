Po boy in Waldorf
Waldorf restaurants that serve po boy
Red Tails Bar & Grille
173 SAINT PATRICKS DR, WALDORF
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$20.00
Legacy Carryout - Waldorf
3645 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf
|Fried Fish Po Boy
|$8.99
The signature sandwich of new Orleans. Crispy fried or whiting fish on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and our house legacy sauce. Will come as listed above unless toppings are specified
|Fried Chicken Po Boy
|$8.99
The signature sandwich of new Orleans. Crispy fried chicken on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and our house legacy sauce. Will come as listed above unless toppings are specified
|Fried Shrimp Po Boy
|$11.99
The signature sandwich of new Orleans. Crispy fried shrimp on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and our house legacy sauce. Will come as listed above unless toppings are specified