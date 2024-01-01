Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Waldorf

Waldorf restaurants
Waldorf restaurants that serve po boy

Red Tails Bar & Grille

173 SAINT PATRICKS DR, WALDORF

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po Boy$20.00
More about Red Tails Bar & Grille
Legacy Carryout - Waldorf

3645 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Fish Po Boy$8.99
The signature sandwich of new Orleans. Crispy fried or whiting fish on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and our house legacy sauce. Will come as listed above unless toppings are specified
Fried Chicken Po Boy$8.99
The signature sandwich of new Orleans. Crispy fried chicken on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and our house legacy sauce. Will come as listed above unless toppings are specified
Fried Shrimp Po Boy$11.99
The signature sandwich of new Orleans. Crispy fried shrimp on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and our house legacy sauce. Will come as listed above unless toppings are specified
More about Legacy Carryout - Waldorf

