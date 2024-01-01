Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Waldorf

Waldorf restaurants
Waldorf restaurants that serve reuben

Grille No. 13

351 Smallwood Drive, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben$14.99
House made corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and house made
Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye.
Reuben$14.99
Our house made corned beef on a crisp tortilla with melted Swiss and
Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye.
Reuben Quesadilla$13.99
Our house made corned beef on a crisp tortilla with melted Swiss and
sauerkraut. Served with Thousand Island Dressing on the side.
More about Grille No. 13
Grille 13 Carryout #2 -- Middletown - -3350 Middletown Road Suite 101

3350 Middletown Road, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$14.99
House made corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and house made
Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye.
Reuben Quesadilla$13.99
Our house made corned beef on a crisp tortilla with melted Swiss and
sauerkraut. Served with Thousand Island Dressing on the side.
More about Grille 13 Carryout #2 -- Middletown - -3350 Middletown Road Suite 101

