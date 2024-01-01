Reuben in Waldorf
Waldorf restaurants that serve reuben
Grille No. 13
351 Smallwood Drive, Waldorf
|Reuben
|$14.99
House made corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and house made
Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye.
|Reuben Quesadilla
|$13.99
Our house made corned beef on a crisp tortilla with melted Swiss and
sauerkraut. Served with Thousand Island Dressing on the side.
Grille 13 Carryout #2 -- Middletown - -3350 Middletown Road Suite 101
3350 Middletown Road, Waldorf
