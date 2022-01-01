Shrimp fajitas in Waldorf
The All American Steakhouse
35 St. Patrick’s Drive, Waldorf
|*Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
|$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
|*Shrimp Fajitas
|$19.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled Shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.