Shrimp quesadillas in Waldorf

Waldorf restaurants
Waldorf restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

Item pic

 

Grille No. 13

351 Smallwood Drive, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Quesadilla$15.99
Tortilla with melted cheese
and a side of salsa and sour cream. For an additional charge, add sautéed
onions, green peppers, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and/or mushrooms.
More about Grille No. 13
Item pic

 

Grille 13 Carryout #2 -- Middletown - -3350 Middletown Road Suite 101

3350 Middletown Road, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Quesadilla$15.99
Tortilla with melted cheese
and a side of salsa and sour cream. For an additional charge, add sautéed
onions, green peppers, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and/or mushrooms.
More about Grille 13 Carryout #2 -- Middletown - -3350 Middletown Road Suite 101

