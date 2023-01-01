Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tacos in
Waldorf
/
Waldorf
/
Shrimp Tacos
Waldorf restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Fiesta TexMex
--3010 Waldorf Market Place, Waldorf
No reviews yet
TT Shrimp taco
$2.99
More about Fiesta TexMex
Little Miner Taco - LMT Truck 3
21 Industrial Park Drive, Waldorf
No reviews yet
Shrimp Street Taco
$3.00
Corn tortilla, 2 16/20 Grilled tiger shrimps, Cabbage slaw, Pico de gallo, Chipotle aioli, Cilantro
More about Little Miner Taco - LMT Truck 3
