Steak fajitas in Waldorf

Waldorf restaurants
Waldorf restaurants that serve steak fajitas

The All American Steakhouse

35 St. Patrick’s Drive, Waldorf

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Steak & Chicken Fajitas$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
*Steak Fajitas$19.00
Plentiful portion of grilled steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
More about The All American Steakhouse
Mariachis Tequileria II

3610 Crain Hwy, Waldorf

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Fajitas for 2$39.00
Steak Fajitas$21.00
More about Mariachis Tequileria II

