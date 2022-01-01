Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wales restaurants you'll love

Wales restaurants
  • Wales

Wales's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Must-try Wales restaurants

Sorrento House image

PIZZA • PASTA

Sorrento House

200 W Summit Ave, Wales

Avg 4.3 (310 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Bread$2.50
Our buttery & lightly seasoned bread
Meatball$2.50
Prepared in-house daily
Cheese Bread$3.50
Our buttery & lightly seasoned bread with mozzarella cheese
More about Sorrento House
Pizza Guy image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Guy

323 N WALES RD, Wales

Avg 4.8 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" BYOP$17.00
Garlic Bread$4.20
More about Pizza Guy
Fete image

 

Fete

500 E Summit Ave, Wales

No reviews yet
More about Fete

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wales

Garlic Bread

