Wales restaurants you'll love
Wales's top cuisines
Must-try Wales restaurants
More about Sorrento House
PIZZA • PASTA
Sorrento House
200 W Summit Ave, Wales
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$2.50
Our buttery & lightly seasoned bread
|Meatball
|$2.50
Prepared in-house daily
|Cheese Bread
|$3.50
Our buttery & lightly seasoned bread with mozzarella cheese
More about Pizza Guy
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Guy
323 N WALES RD, Wales
|Popular items
|16" BYOP
|$17.00
|Garlic Bread
|$4.20
More about Fete
Fete
500 E Summit Ave, Wales