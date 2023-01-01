Walk-On's LaPorte - LaPorte, TX
Open today 6:00 AM - 3:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
Location
10003 Spencer Hwy, La Porte TX 77571
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Gyro Guys - Spencer - 9901 Spencer Hwy
No Reviews
9901 Spencer Hwy La Porte, TX 77571
View restaurant
Man Kind Sports Bar - 11001 W Fairmont Pkwy Suite H
No Reviews
11001 W Fairmont Pkwy Suite H La Porte, TX 77571
View restaurant