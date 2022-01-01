Go
Walkers Grill

Walkers is a well-established downtown favorite in Billings with a menu offering a glorious mix of international cuisine and western comfort food. Our wait staff contribute friendly service in a casual, yet urban, dining setting and the barkeeps are some of the finest in the region and have been classically-trained in the art of drink.

GRILL

2700 1st Ave N • $$

Avg 4.5 (434 reviews)

Popular Items

Meatloaf$30.00
fried red potatoes, shiitake mushroom gravy, add fried egg $2
Brussels$12.00
fried brussels, general tsos sauce, roasted peanuts, toasted garlic
Beets$12.00
beets, pumpkin spiced pumpkin seeds, frisee, butternut squash puree, maple dijon dressing, apple
Pork Shank$33.00
apple cider brined shank, bourbon brown sugar apples, whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetable
Deviled Eggs$12.00
candied bacon jam, pickled fresnos, blue cheese
Carrot Cake$10.50
cheescake icing, fried carrots, milk crumble
Walkers House$9.50
candied walnuts, stilton blue cheese, slivered red onion, cherry peppers, bacon, lemon basil vinaigrette
Curry$19.00
pan-seared tofu, rice noodles, peanuts, green onion, red chilis, zucchini, bell peppers, coconut milk *sub chicken $2/Shrimp $3
Burrata$15.00
honey butter, cornbread, peach preserves,
pickled fresno chilis
Caesar$9.50
swanky roots summer crisp lettuce, caesar dressing, garlic crouton, parmesan
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2700 1st Ave N

Billings MT

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

