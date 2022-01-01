Walkers Grill
Walkers is a well-established downtown favorite in Billings with a menu offering a glorious mix of international cuisine and western comfort food. Our wait staff contribute friendly service in a casual, yet urban, dining setting and the barkeeps are some of the finest in the region and have been classically-trained in the art of drink.
2700 1st Ave N
Billings MT
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
