Walking On Water Cafe
Walking On Water Cafe is exactly what it says. To arrive you walk on the West Coast's longest concrete pier from the street of up the stairs from the parking lot at the end on Newport. You will walk over the beach and the waves. Dress casual and wear comfortable shoes. Allow time to take in the views. From surfers and fishermen to seagulls and pelicans and people and sunsets
We serve breakfast, lunch and dinner starting at 8am ish to 8pm ish. staying open later as summer approaches.
Our menu includes Fish, American, Mexican, appetizers, meals and non-alcoholic beverages. Our Fish and Chips, Lobster Tacos, Nachos Supremes and others receive local recognition every year.
Next door is our snack and fishing rental shop to take care of all your fishing needs.
We look forward to serving you. Come in and enjoy!
5091 Niagara Avenue
Location
5091 Niagara Avenue
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
La Doña
Come in and enjoy!
Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Welcome to Soi OB!
Raglan Public House
Thanks for ordering! If you'd like curbside pick up please call (619) 794-2304 and we'll bring your order right out.
Wild Things Pizza
Great Family and Locally owned pizza and beer restaurant in Ocean Beach, CA. We are always fresh and nothing is ever frozen. We make all our pizzas in house and have over 12 beers on tap. Also, we are just 1 block from the beach.