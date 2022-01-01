Go
Toast

Walla Walla Steak Company

Curbside pickup is between 4:30pm and 8:30pm Tues-Thurs and 4:30pm to 9:30pm Friday and Saturday.

STEAKS

416 N 2nd Ave. • $$

Avg 4.4 (560 reviews)

Popular Items

Wedge Salad$13.00
Iceberg, Bacon, Egg, Cherry Tomato, Pickled Shallots, Roquefort, Blu Cheese Dressing
Shaved Prime Rib$19.00
Radish, Frisee, Cilantro, White Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli, Spicy Peppers, Ciabatta, Fries
Kids Steak$14.00
Hand Cut Fries
Twice Baked Potato$10.00
Cheddar, Bacon, Green Onions, Sour Cream
Crossbuck Burger$19.00
Half Pound Ground Brisket, L/T/O, House Pickles, Bacon, Aged White Cheddar, Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun, Fries
Add Protein
Crispy Brussels$11.00
Stone Ground Mustard Vinaigrette
Pan Seared Tenderloin Medallions$57.00
Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Carrots, Demi Glace
Oven Charred Broccoli$8.00
Aleppo Pepper
Steak Frites$29.00
USDA Prime Top Sirloin, Demi Glace, Fries, Garlic Aioli
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

416 N 2nd Ave.

Walla Walla WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kinglet

No reviews yet

Destination fine dining in the heart of Washington's wine country from Chef Maximillian Petty

Red Monkey Downtown

No reviews yet

Family Bar with something for everyone!
Let's Meat
Let's Eat
Let's Go!

Walla Walla Pasta Factory

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wingman Birdz + Brewz

No reviews yet

We are offering "no-contact" takeout for most of our menu. Order here, pay & pick up on the patio of the restaurant. Thanks for your support!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston