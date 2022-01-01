Walla Walla American restaurants you'll love

Go
Walla Walla restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Walla Walla

Wingman Birdz + Brewz image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Wingman Birdz + Brewz

230 E Main St, Walla Walla

Avg 4.5 (2471 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger$15.99
Lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, cheddar cheese, and garlic mayo.
Bacon Cheese Burger$18.99
Lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, and garlic mayo.
Wingman Wrap$14.99
Spring salad greens, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, red
onions, and our hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in a Wingman Sauce or
Rub all rolled up in a flour tortilla.
More about Wingman Birdz + Brewz
Big House Brew Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Big House Brew Pub

11 S Palouse St, Walla Walla

Avg 4.2 (594 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cali Chicken Burger$15.00
Sous-vide chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, bacon, and house guac on a toasted bun.
Prime Rib Dip$17.00
5 oz of thinly sliced prime rib, caramelized red onions, Swiss, and horseradish mayo on a toasted hoagie. Served with au jus.
Pub Burger$14.50
1/2 lb fresh Angus beef grilled patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar, and mayo on a toasted bun.
More about Big House Brew Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Boule & Chain

11 S poluse st, walla walla

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Boule & Chain

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Walla Walla

Prime Ribs

Map

More near Walla Walla to explore

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Pendleton

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston