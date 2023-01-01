Chicken salad in Walla Walla

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Wingman Birdz + Brewz

230 E Main St, Walla Walla

Avg 4.5 (2471 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.99
Spring salad greens, red peppers, red onions, bacon bits, bleu cheese
crumbles, and hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in a Wingman Sauce or
Rub.
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.99
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing, and grilled
chicken.
More about Wingman Birdz + Brewz
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Big House Brew Pub

11 S Palouse St, Walla Walla

Avg 4.2 (594 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Cobb Salad Half$13.00
Mixed greens, topped with grilled chicken,
crispy bacon, hardboiled egg, diced tomatoes,
blue cheese crumbles, and avocado.
Chicken Cobb Salad Full$19.00
Mixed greens, topped with grilled chicken,
crispy bacon, hardboiled egg, diced tomatoes,
blue cheese crumbles, and avocado.
Chicken Caesar Salad Full$17.00
Grilled chicken fresh romaine, shaved parmesan,
tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with
croutons and lemon wedge.
More about Big House Brew Pub

