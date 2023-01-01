Chicken salad in Walla Walla
Walla Walla restaurants that serve chicken salad
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Wingman Birdz + Brewz
230 E Main St, Walla Walla
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.99
Spring salad greens, red peppers, red onions, bacon bits, bleu cheese
crumbles, and hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in a Wingman Sauce or
Rub.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.99
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing, and grilled
chicken.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Big House Brew Pub
11 S Palouse St, Walla Walla
|Chicken Cobb Salad Half
|$13.00
Mixed greens, topped with grilled chicken,
crispy bacon, hardboiled egg, diced tomatoes,
blue cheese crumbles, and avocado.
|Chicken Cobb Salad Full
|$19.00
Mixed greens, topped with grilled chicken,
crispy bacon, hardboiled egg, diced tomatoes,
blue cheese crumbles, and avocado.
|Chicken Caesar Salad Full
|$17.00
Grilled chicken fresh romaine, shaved parmesan,
tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with
croutons and lemon wedge.