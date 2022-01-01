Chicken tenders in Walla Walla
Walla Walla restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Walla Walla Pasta Factory
13 E. Main St, Walla Walla
|Chicken Breast Tenders
|$4.50
STEAKS
Walla Walla Steak Company
416 N 2nd Ave., Walla Walla
|Chicken Strips
|$8.00
Hand Cut Fries
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Big House Brew Pub
11 S Palouse St, Walla Walla
|Junior Chicken Strips
|$6.50
Two pieces of deep fried, breaded chicken with your choice of side.
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$15.50
Breaded, juicy chicken tenders served with your choice of fries or tots. Also comes with your choice of dipping sauce.