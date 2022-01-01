Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Walla Walla

Walla Walla restaurants
Walla Walla restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Walla Walla Pasta Factory

13 E. Main St, Walla Walla

Avg 4 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Breast Tenders$4.50
More about Walla Walla Pasta Factory
Walla Walla Steak Company image

STEAKS

Walla Walla Steak Company

416 N 2nd Ave., Walla Walla

Avg 4.4 (560 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips$8.00
Hand Cut Fries
More about Walla Walla Steak Company
Big House Brew Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Big House Brew Pub

11 S Palouse St, Walla Walla

Avg 4.2 (594 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Junior Chicken Strips$6.50
Two pieces of deep fried, breaded chicken with your choice of side.
Chicken Strip Basket$15.50
Breaded, juicy chicken tenders served with your choice of fries or tots. Also comes with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Big House Brew Pub
Stone Hut Bar and Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Hut Bar and Grill

1427 Plaza Way, Walla Walla

Avg 3.5 (66 reviews)
Chicken Strip & Fries$11.00
Big golden strips served with ranch dressing. Comes with crispy French fries or home fries. Add side of sausage gravy for an additional charge.
More about Stone Hut Bar and Grill

