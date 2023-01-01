Chicken wraps in Walla Walla

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Wingman Birdz + Brewz

230 E Main St, Walla Walla

Avg 4.5 (2471 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and our grilled chicken tossed with caesar dressing, rolled in a tortilla
Chicken Pesto Wrap$15.99
House breaded chicken tenders tossed in our pesto with mozzarella, diced
tomatoes, red onions, and bacon pressed in a flour tortilla. [pesto contains pine
nuts]
More about Wingman Birdz + Brewz
Big House Brew Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Big House Brew Pub

11 S Palouse St, Walla Walla

Avg 4.2 (594 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Wrap$16.00
A bed of mixed greens topped with Crispy
fried chicken, savory bacon, tomato, avocado,
red onion, hardboiled egg, toasted almonds
and Monterey jack cheese.
More about Big House Brew Pub

