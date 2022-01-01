Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Walla Walla
/
Walla Walla
/
French Fries
Walla Walla restaurants that serve french fries
Kinglet
55 W Cherry St, Walla Walla
No reviews yet
French Fries
$5.00
shoestring fries with herbed salt
More about Kinglet
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Big House Brew Pub
11 S Palouse St, Walla Walla
Avg 4.2
(594 reviews)
French Fries- Small
$2.50
French Fries- Basket
$5.00
More about Big House Brew Pub
