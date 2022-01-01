Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Walla Walla

Walla Walla restaurants
Walla Walla restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

 

Kinglet

55 W Cherry St, Walla Walla

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$5.00
shoestring fries with herbed salt
More about Kinglet
Big House Brew Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Big House Brew Pub

11 S Palouse St, Walla Walla

Avg 4.2 (594 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries- Small$2.50
French Fries- Basket$5.00
More about Big House Brew Pub

