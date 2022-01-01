Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Walla Walla

Walla Walla restaurants that serve fried pickles

Wingman Birdz + Brewz image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Wingman Birdz + Brewz

230 E Main St, Walla Walla

Avg 4.5 (2471 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickle Spears$11.99
More about Wingman Birdz + Brewz
Big House Brew Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Big House Brew Pub

11 S Palouse St, Walla Walla

Avg 4.2 (594 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pickle Fries$11.00
Masa-battered pickle fries, served with a side of bang-bang sauce
More about Big House Brew Pub
Red Monkey Downtown image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Red Monkey Downtown

25 W Alder St, Walla Walla

Avg 4.2 (1119 reviews)
Fried Pickle Chips$10.50
Hand-dipped tempura dill pickle chips
with chipotle lime dipper 1
More about Red Monkey Downtown
Stone Hut Bar and Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Hut Bar and Grill

1427 Plaza Way, Walla Walla

Avg 3.5 (66 reviews)
Fried Pickles$9.50
Crunchy pickles breaded and deep fried golden brown.
More about Stone Hut Bar and Grill

