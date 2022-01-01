Fried pickles in Walla Walla
Walla Walla restaurants that serve fried pickles
More about Wingman Birdz + Brewz
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Wingman Birdz + Brewz
230 E Main St, Walla Walla
|Fried Pickle Spears
|$11.99
More about Big House Brew Pub
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Big House Brew Pub
11 S Palouse St, Walla Walla
|Pickle Fries
|$11.00
Masa-battered pickle fries, served with a side of bang-bang sauce
More about Red Monkey Downtown
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Red Monkey Downtown
25 W Alder St, Walla Walla
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$10.50
Hand-dipped tempura dill pickle chips
with chipotle lime dipper 1