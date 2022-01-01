Sliders in Walla Walla

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wingman Birdz + Brewz image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Wingman Birdz + Brewz

230 E Main St, Walla Walla

Avg 4.5 (2471 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Sliders$15.99
Two mini house seasoned brisket burger patties topped with cheddar cheese,
onions, tomato, dill pickles, lettuce, and garlic mayo served on brioche slider buns.
Winglet Sliders$14.99
Two hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in a Wingman Sauce or Rub,
topped with dill pickles, tomato, and garlic mayo served on brioche slider buns.
Kids Sliders$9.99
More about Wingman Birdz + Brewz
Big House Brew Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Big House Brew Pub

11 S Palouse St, Walla Walla

Avg 4.2 (594 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Burger Sliders$7.00
Two beef sliders with mayo and cheddar. Served with your choice of side.
More about Big House Brew Pub

