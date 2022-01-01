Sliders in Walla Walla
Walla Walla restaurants that serve sliders
More about Wingman Birdz + Brewz
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Wingman Birdz + Brewz
230 E Main St, Walla Walla
|Beef Sliders
|$15.99
Two mini house seasoned brisket burger patties topped with cheddar cheese,
onions, tomato, dill pickles, lettuce, and garlic mayo served on brioche slider buns.
|Winglet Sliders
|$14.99
Two hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in a Wingman Sauce or Rub,
topped with dill pickles, tomato, and garlic mayo served on brioche slider buns.
|Kids Sliders
|$9.99