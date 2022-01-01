Spinach and artichoke dip in Walla Walla

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Walla Walla restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
Walla Walla Pasta Factory
13 E. Main St, Walla Walla
Avg 4
(139 reviews)
Hot Spinach Artichoke Dip
$15.75
More about Walla Walla Pasta Factory
STEAKS
Walla Walla Steak Company
416 N 2nd Ave., Walla Walla
Avg 4.4
(560 reviews)
Spinach Artichoke Dip
$13.00
Toasted Sourdough, Crudite
More about Walla Walla Steak Company
