Wedge salad in
Walla Walla
/
Walla Walla
/
Wedge Salad
Walla Walla restaurants that serve wedge salad
Walla Walla Pasta Factory
13 E. Main St, Walla Walla
Avg 4
(139 reviews)
Wedge Salad
$12.00
More about Walla Walla Pasta Factory
STEAKS
Walla Walla Steak Company
416 N 2nd Ave., Walla Walla
Avg 4.4
(560 reviews)
Wedge Salad
$13.00
Iceberg, Bacon, Egg, Cherry Tomato, Pickled Shallots, Roquefort, Blu Cheese Dressing
More about Walla Walla Steak Company
