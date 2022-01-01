Go
Baby Bull

A casual Burger and Bottle shop from the Bull and Beggar team!

1 Roberts Street #101

Popular Items

Double Cheese Burger$9.95
Two Angus beef patties topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, bread & butter pickles, & Duke's mayo. Cooked Medium Rare or Well Done.
Fried Fish$12.95
Beer-battered cod filet topped with shredded lettuce, mushy peas, & tartar sauce.
Large Fries$5.95
Hush Puppies$4.95
Vada Pav$11.95
Two Bombay-style potato fritters in pakora batter, with curried ketchup, cilantro chutney, & tamarind chutney on King's Hawaiian rolls.
Kid's Burger$8.95
Single-patty cheeseburger cooked well done on a potato bun.
Lobster Roll$16.95
Chilled, butter-poached Maine lobster, tossed in citrus lobster mayo & drawn butter on a New England roll.
Small Fries$2.95
Burger (Condiments on Side)$9.95
Our famous double cheeseburger with onions, pickles, & mayo served on the side.
Coke$3.00
Location

asheville NC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
